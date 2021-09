Darius Rush has established himself as a cornerback, but the interception at East Carolina felt like a throwback to his old position. “Coming in as a receiver, born to catch the ball. … That’s just an advantage,” Rush said. “After getting that interception, it took me a minute to realize it - just got my first career interception. It was a great moment. That’s something I had an opportunity to go get, so I had to make a play. I was happy about that.”

