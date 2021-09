Will there be a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 on MTV down the road? Going into the big season 4 finale tonight, we’re sure that this question is going to be asked. Ultimately, what we can do for you here is hand down a little bit of good news: The show is officially coming back! The network just announced the news this afternoon, with Pauly D even going on Twitter and posting the message below. MTV also confirmed that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be a full-time member of the cast again after sitting part of season 4 out.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO