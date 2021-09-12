Dog defense sends N.C State packing 24-10

The Broncos are hosting a Big-12 opponent for the first time since 2002 when Iowa State came to town for the Humanitarian Bowl. Fast forward 19 years where another Big-12 program, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to take their shot on the blue turf for their second all-time matchup. The Cowboys are coming off of two mediocre performances. Therefore both teams need a win this weekend. This is a must win game for Boise State as they can add a credible win to boost their season resume. It is a must win for Oklahoma State for more personal reasons. One, Oklahoma State has a chance to hurt the Broncos season and that in itself is heavy motivation. Two, they must make up for there poor play as of late and go into conference play on a high note.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO