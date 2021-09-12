Dog defense sends N.C State packing 24-10
STARKVILLE – It wasn’t a flawless performance. The defense didn’t check every conceivable category. All these Bulldogs did was keep North Carolina State in check for a 24-10 victory. Mississippi State improved to 2-0 with a second home win in as many weekends, this time taking down an Atlantic Coast Conference visitor. The Wolfpack left 1-1. They also left with, if not tails between legs then dragging after a beat-down by a motivated Mississippi State defense. Very, very motivated according to safety Jalen Green.247sports.com
