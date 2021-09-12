CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starkville, MS

Dog defense sends N.C State packing 24-10

By David H. Murray
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE – It wasn’t a flawless performance. The defense didn’t check every conceivable category. All these Bulldogs did was keep North Carolina State in check for a 24-10 victory. Mississippi State improved to 2-0 with a second home win in as many weekends, this time taking down an Atlantic Coast Conference visitor. The Wolfpack left 1-1. They also left with, if not tails between legs then dragging after a beat-down by a motivated Mississippi State defense. Very, very motivated according to safety Jalen Green.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Pack's 2021-22 ACC schedule released

The 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule was released Thursday night, as NC State and the rest of the conference found out what its upcoming conference season will look like. The Pack will open up its ACC campaign on Dec. 4 at home against Louisville, before taking its first road trip...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Prepared for SEC play

Darius Rush has established himself as a cornerback, but the interception at East Carolina felt like a throwback to his old position. “Coming in as a receiver, born to catch the ball. … That’s just an advantage,” Rush said. “After getting that interception, it took me a minute to realize it - just got my first career interception. It was a great moment. That’s something I had an opportunity to go get, so I had to make a play. I was happy about that.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The 2-4-7 showdown: Week 3 (Joey vs. Collin)

The 2021 college football season is set to bring plenty of excitement. In what might be a renaissance year for the sport, the unexpected should be expected. So, what better time to try something new?. Two members of the OUInsider staff are set to go head-to-head for the season. Joey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

‘Focused’ Holton Ahlers looking for a bounce-back performance

East Carolina entered the season with the belief third-year starting quarterback Holton Ahlers would take the next step in his career, from a promising player that had flashed talent in record-breaking performances, to a consistent, all-conference caliber performer week-in and week-out. Through two weeks, and following consecutive losses to Appalachian...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Georgia football releases 'Love' trailer for SEC opener vs South Carolina

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take the field Saturday to face South Carolina in the 2021 season Southeastern Conference opener. On Thursday, the Bulldogs video team has released a video trailer for the conference matchup. This 108-second feature, titled 'Love,' is narrated by Richard Appleby and highlights handling adversity together, leaving the Georgia jersey better than when it was first worn, and leaving a legacy that stands the test of time.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Syracuse men's basketball receives 2021-22 ACC schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021-22 men's basketball schedule on Thursday night. Syracuse will open a 20-game conference slate when Jim Boeheim and Co. travel to Florida State on Dec. 4. Then the ACC slate kicks up in full on Dec. 29 starting with a home game against Georgia Tech.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus FIU

Who: Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0) vs. Florida International (1-1, 0-0) Last Meeting: Texas Tech 56, FIU 3, September 10, 2005. Coaches: Texas Tech, Matt Wells (54-48); Florida International, Butch Davis (87-65) When Texas Tech Has the Ball: Sonny Cumbie has gotten off to a somewhat slow start as Texas Tech’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Arnett
247Sports

2023 Top25 prospect Caleb Foster commits to Duke

Caleb Foster, the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Duke Blue Devils, sources told 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard out of Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy committed to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils over offers from Louisville, Illinois, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia amongst others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Report: AAC targeting several Mountain West, C-USA teams for realignment

The American Athletic Conference is targeting five schools to join the conference in the wake of the recent exits of Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12, according to a Thursday report from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Those schools, primarily from the Mountain West, include Air Force, Boise State,...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

WATCH: Top100 LB Raylen Wilson highlights vs. Bartram Trail

On Friday night, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln and four-star junior linebacker Raylen Wilson travelled to Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail and battled against one of the top teams in the state. Despite losing for a majority of the game, they made a strong comeback in the fourth quarter and ultimately walked away victors with a dramatic 37-31 win.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Week 3 Big 12 Picks

--------------- Nebraska (2-1) at No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0), 11 a.m. (FOX) Nevada (2-0) -2 at Kansas State (2-0), 1:05 p.m. (ESPN+) Baylor (2-0) -18 at Kansas (1-1), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Yeager: Baylor. Romero: Baylor. Chapman: Baylor. Johnson: Baylor. --------------- Florida International (1-1) at Texas Tech (2-0), 6 p.m. (ESPN+) Yeager:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#American Football#N C State#Jalen Green#Sec#Acc#The Tulu Griffin#Bulldog
247Sports

Georgia loses ILB Rian Davis for season with leg injury

Georgia will down an inside linebacker when it takes on South Carolina on Saturday and likely for the rest of the 2021 season. Rian Davis, a redshirt freshman out of Apopka, Fla., has undergone surgery according to an instagram post. Dawgs247 has learned that it is due to a significant injury. Specific details have been tough to come by but trusted sources do not expect Davis to return this season. Dawgs247 has also learned that Davis did not sustain an ACL injury.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said on Thursday of Tennessee Tech week

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel wrapped up his media availabilities for the week by meeting with the media after the Vols concluded practice on Thursday morning. After suffering his first loss as the coach of the Vols, Heupel leads Tennessee in another non-conference home game against Football Championship Subdivision opponent Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (Noon, ESPN+/SEC Network+). Heupel spoke to reporters for nearly 12 minutes on Thursday morning, when he was asked about his team's preparation this week, the Tennessee's play on special teams and the early-season progress of wide receivers Jimmy Calloway and Velus Jones Jr., his veteran tight ends and left tackle Darnell Wright.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - ECU

South Carolina made its first visit to East Carolina in 24 years last Saturday. There were plenty of Gamecocks sprinkled throughout the crowd of 40,816 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as USC defeated the Pirates 20-17 in dramatic fashion. South Carolina is now 3-1 in games played in Greenville, N.C. and have...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Teammates reflect on Cam McCormick's season-ending injury

Cam McCormick caught his first pass in what amounts to three full calendar years in the first half of last weekend's 35-28 win over Ohio State. His grab came in the opening moments of the second quarter and helped moved the Ducks from the shadows of their own end zone to set up a fresh set of downs.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Cal QB commit Justyn Martin sets visits with Ole Miss and UCLA

Inglewood (Calif.) quarterback Justyn remains committed to Cal but has a few official visits set up including on to Ole Miss this weekend. Martin committed to Cal back in January but has been consistent in saying he planned to take a few official visits. He took his official to Cal back in June and will head to Ole Miss this coming weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma State visits Boise State for first ever regular season Big12 game on the Blue

The Broncos are hosting a Big-12 opponent for the first time since 2002 when Iowa State came to town for the Humanitarian Bowl. Fast forward 19 years where another Big-12 program, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to take their shot on the blue turf for their second all-time matchup. The Cowboys are coming off of two mediocre performances. Therefore both teams need a win this weekend. This is a must win game for Boise State as they can add a credible win to boost their season resume. It is a must win for Oklahoma State for more personal reasons. One, Oklahoma State has a chance to hurt the Broncos season and that in itself is heavy motivation. Two, they must make up for there poor play as of late and go into conference play on a high note.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Early-down miscues are piling up, hindering FSU’s offense

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State put up 38 points in its season opener against Notre Dame, a total that only Clemson and Alabama have surpassed in the last three seasons. Big plays, a diverse running attack, and two quarterbacks with different skill sets were a part of that output. The follow...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Brady Manek Q&A: Adjusting, Shooting, NCAA Hopes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- New North Carolina forward Brady Manek played four years of college basketball at Oklahoma just a 45-minute drive from where he grew up in Norman, Okla. He had lived his whole life in Sooner State before deciding in what he called a "last-minute" decision to take advantage of his extra season of eligibility and travel across the country to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy