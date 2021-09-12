CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th Annual Flea Market & Craft Fair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur event features all types of vendors, music, and mini food court. ALL proceeds from vendor spaces will go to support the Teen Suicide cause in Chester County. Event Purpose: Our flea market & craft fair was created with the vision to become an outreach event that will bring people together to celebrate our beautiful park, our surrounding community, and most of all, support our cemetery families. Our Cemetery is open daily to explore, walk, and ride bikes.

hvmag.com

Field + Supply Is a Modern Twist on a Craft Fair in Kingston

After a two-year hiatus, the Hudson Valley craft fair returns to the Ulster County riverfront for a weekend of crafting and shopping. If you’ve never been to a Field + Supply fair, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, you know it’s not to be missed. We are happy to say the event is back after a two-year hiatus and will take place October 8–10 (10 a.m.–6 p.m.) at Kingston’s Hutton Brickyards, a beautiful setting right on the banks of the Hudson.
KINGSTON, NY
The Valley Reporter

MRV Craft Fair celebrates 50 years and perseveres

In the early 1970s, the late Jennifer Howard and the late Mitchell Kontoff had a goal of making Valley Players Theater financially sustainable. The Fayston couple looked for an annual event to help fund live theater in the Mad River Valley and the McTigue sisters of All Things Bright and Beautiful were willing to sell the small craft fair they had started.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
kciiradio.com

Washington Craft Fair, Flightline Live Approaching

A Washington fall tradition returns this month with another event that was moved from its usual June date. The Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 32nd Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, September 11th at Central Park. Afterwards you can head over to the Washington Municipal Airport for Flightline Live, where they will be showing the Hawkeye-Cyclone game with gates opening at 3 p.m. and kick off at 3:30. After the game will be music from local band Aces and Eights at 7:30 p.m. and headliner The Pork Tornadoes from 9:30-11 p.m. Chamber Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says Flightline Live was moved from its usual Washington Summer Classic date to September for the opportunity to bring this Iowa-based cover band to town, “This band was only available on this date so that’s why we kind of had to push this date out and this band is phenomenal I’ve seen them perform and we were really excited to have them play in our hometown.”
WASHINGTON STATE
news3lv.com

Tivoli Village hosts craft fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village in Summerlin hosted a vintage and craft festival this Sunday afternoon. More than 50 local vendors showed up to the free event. It partnered up with "LV Craft Shows," the city's longest-running type of fair. Shoppers could buy one-of-a-kind gifts including jewelry wood working...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Eagle Times

Apple Pie Crafts Fair contest winners announced

The 47th Annual Apple Pie Crafts Fair on Saturday in Newport attracted an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people to the Newport Town Common to enjoy more than 100 booths of handmade crafts, live music, food trucks, and lots and lots of pie. The slightly cool, overcast day was perfect for...
NEWPORT, NH
wgnsradio.com

31st White Oak Craft Fair Next Weekend

(WOODBURY) Come spend a early fall day in the country at the 31st annual White Oak Craft Fair scheduled from 9:00AM to 5:00PM on Saturday and 10:00am to 4:00pm on Sunday, September 11 and 12 , 2021. It's at the Arts Center of Cannon County, 1424 John Bragg Highway in neighboring Woodbury.
CANNON COUNTY, TN
wordpressdotcom

Brielle Marketplace to host Oktoberfest Craft/Vendor Fair at Waterman’s Tavern

We’re still in September, but some are already looking forward to what’s in store for October. Join the Brielle Marketplace as they host the Oktoberfest Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, October 2, featuring local small businesses, crafts, food trucks, beer, and much more!. Waterman’s Tavern will be hosting our first Oktoberfest...
BRIELLE, NJ
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Crafts and commerce at the Farmers' Market

Marla Holmes of Fostoria shows the cat she drew on a rock at the Fostoria Area Historical Society table at Saturday's Fostoria Farmers' Market. The historical society was the sponsor of the event at the intersection of East Tiffin and South Main streets in downtown. Members of Fostoria Rocks, a community project geared toward inspiring creativity in Fostoria and the surrounding area, were at the arts council table to assist visitors in decorating rocks to be placed around the city.
FOSTORIA, OH
Urban Milwaukee

The Largest Flea Market in Riverwest

It’s officially week two of Summerfest, which is a strange feeling considering that retail have begun selling Halloween candy and costumes. Aside from The Big Gig, Dead Bird Brewing Co. is throwing their second annual Flock Party — a celebration of the brewery’s second birthday. Veteran’s Park will once again fill up with giant kites for the Frank Mots International Kite Festival, and the largest rummage sale and flea market in Riverwest returns.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hamptons.com

Hampton Flea & Vintage Market In Southampton

Stop by on Sunday, September 19th for a day of fun and treasure hunting! Enjoy a curated selection of over 50 vendors that will bring with them the best in vintage and hand made goods. The day will be complete with a live band and food trucks. The Southampton Animal...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Clearfield Progress

High Country Arts & Craft Fair set for Sunday

A reminder was issued about the High Country Arts & Crafts Fair during Wednesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority. Chairwoman Susan Williams, who is also a member of the Clearfield Elks that sponsors of the fair, reported the festival is Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park.
CLEARFIELD, PA
Daily Republican

Cedarhurst Arts & Crafts Fair opens Friday

One of the biggest arts & crafts fairs in southern Illinois is back for the 45th year, starting Friday in Mt. Vernon. The Cedarhurst Arts & Crafts Fair will have more than 80 vendors from around the Midwest, including 20 new artists, at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, 2600 Richview Road in Mt. Vernon. Mediums are glass, jewelry, pewter, metal, fiber, wood, photography, 2-D art, ceramics and upcycled art creations.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Hutchinson News

2nd Annual Sunflower Craft Market at Kansas Maze rescheduled to Sept. 11th

The 2nd Annual Sunflower Craft Market that was rained out last weekend has been rescheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 11. Many of the vendors were able to come back this weekend and there have been a few new vendors added this week, organizers said. Come on out for a day of crafts, food, sunflowers and a whole lot of fun.
KANSAS STATE
thesunpapers.com

Berlin library hosts Book, Bake and Flea Market on Sept. 25

The Friends of the Marie Fleche Memorial Library of Berlin Borough will be holding their annual Book, Bake and Flea Market. This event takes place at the library, 49 S. White Horse Pike, Saturday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The library is accepting used books until Friday, September 17 during its normal library hours. (Please no textbooks or encyclopedias) You may drop off gently used items for the flea market until Thursday, September 23. Please do not include any crafts, clothing or shoes for the flea market. If you are interested in donating baked goods for the sale, they may be dropped off at the library that morning Saturday, September 25 as early as 7:30 a.m.
BERLIN, MD

