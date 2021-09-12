4th Annual Flea Market & Craft Fair

A Washington fall tradition returns this month with another event that was moved from its usual June date. The Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 32nd Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, September 11th at Central Park. Afterwards you can head over to the Washington Municipal Airport for Flightline Live, where they will be showing the Hawkeye-Cyclone game with gates opening at 3 p.m. and kick off at 3:30. After the game will be music from local band Aces and Eights at 7:30 p.m. and headliner The Pork Tornadoes from 9:30-11 p.m. Chamber Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says Flightline Live was moved from its usual Washington Summer Classic date to September for the opportunity to bring this Iowa-based cover band to town, “This band was only available on this date so that’s why we kind of had to push this date out and this band is phenomenal I’ve seen them perform and we were really excited to have them play in our hometown.”

