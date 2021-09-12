4th Annual Flea Market & Craft Fair
Our event features all types of vendors, music, and mini food court. ALL proceeds from vendor spaces will go to support the Teen Suicide cause in Chester County. Event Purpose: Our flea market & craft fair was created with the vision to become an outreach event that will bring people together to celebrate our beautiful park, our surrounding community, and most of all, support our cemetery families. Our Cemetery is open daily to explore, walk, and ride bikes.phillyfunguide.com
