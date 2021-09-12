CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Political cartoon

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Skelly’s political “cartoon” in the Sept. 2 edition depicting President Biden looking at his watch and wishing he were somewhere else while the caskets of veterans are unloaded from a military place at Dover Air Force Base sets a new low for the Post-Gazette. What is the basis for this? Where are the facts? At least Biden didn’t disparage John McCain, call veterans “suckers and losers,” or decline to attend a ceremony honoring veterans in France because it was raining and his hair might get messed up. President Biden is the only president of the modern era who knows anything about military service and the sacrifices the troops and their families make. Thankfully, no one in his family had “bone spurs.”

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Biden overruled Blinken and Austin’s attempts to extend US presence in Afghanistan, new Woodward/Costa book says

In their new book “Peril,” journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa explore the opening months of Joe Biden’s presidency, including how Biden was hellbent not to let the military stop him from withdrawing from Afghanistan and how Donald Trump’s shadow hangs over the Biden presidency. The book explores Biden’s determination...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccain
Cleveland.com

9/11 U.S. Flag raising: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The cartoon topping this post first appeared in The Plain Dealer 20 years ago following the terrorists attacks on the United States in which 4 hijacked airliners were flown into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and into a farm field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after flying through Cleveland airspace, killing 3,000 people in all.
CLEVELAND, OH
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Cartoon#The Post Gazette
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy