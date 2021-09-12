Steve Skelly’s political “cartoon” in the Sept. 2 edition depicting President Biden looking at his watch and wishing he were somewhere else while the caskets of veterans are unloaded from a military place at Dover Air Force Base sets a new low for the Post-Gazette. What is the basis for this? Where are the facts? At least Biden didn’t disparage John McCain, call veterans “suckers and losers,” or decline to attend a ceremony honoring veterans in France because it was raining and his hair might get messed up. President Biden is the only president of the modern era who knows anything about military service and the sacrifices the troops and their families make. Thankfully, no one in his family had “bone spurs.”