CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

CASAblanca fundraiser set for Sept. 23 at The Banks

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qddDm_0btX2VtW00
Sarah Mulé, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children’s (CASA) program coordinator checks in Dan Swortz, of Warrior Run, and Katie Kemmerer, of Mountaintop, for An Evening in Casablanca held at the Wyoming Valley Airport in 2019. The 2021 event is set for Sept. 23 at The Banks in Pittston. Times Leader file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Here’s looking at you, kids.

Once again, it’s nearly time for a night under the stars, when friends and supporters gather to celebrate the work done by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Luzerne County (CASA) to advocate for children currently in foster care.

An evening in CASAblanca, the group’s stylish annual fall fundraiser, is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. This year’s event will be held at The Banks, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston.

“We are so thankful to our community, especially our returning presenting sponsor M&T, for supporting CASAblanca and allowing us to celebrate together once again,” CASA Program Coordinator Sarah Mulé said.

“Our committee chairs, Barb Straub and Julie McCarthy, have dedicated so much time and energy to making sure that we can hold this event safely while keeping the spirit of CASAblanca alive, and we are so excited to see it all come together at this beautiful new venue, The Banks,” Mulé added.

“CASAblanca means so much to our organization. Our CASA volunteers and the children we serve benefit directly from the generosity of our sponsors and attendees and helps us further our mission of making sure that each and every abused and neglected children here in Luzerne County knows the support and stability that comes from having a court appointed special advocate,” she said.

Tickets are $125 each, and RSVPs are requested by Sept. 15. For more information, or to make a reservation or donation, visit luzernecasa.org/casablanca.

CASA of Luzerne County seeks to provide a qualified and compassionate volunteer advocate to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County to ensure their right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home is met.

They also serve as a vital liaison between children in the foster system, the courts and attorneys.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Luzerne County releases COVID-19 death statistics

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two people in their 30s and four in their 50s died of COVID-19 in Luzerne County since July 1, according to a coroner’s report released Wednesday. In total, 23 deaths were tracked by the county coroner’s office through Sept. 12, it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

‘She got injured, by me,’ Ganjeh says from witness stand

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Dana Ganjeh testified in his own defense Thursday, telling a Luzerne County jury he intended to take his injured girlfriend, Linda Frick, to a hospital. But Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh say Ganjeh passed several hospitals as he drove...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pittston, PA
Times Leader

Closing arguments scheduled today in homicide trial

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury is expected to begin deliberations today in the homicide case of Dana Ganjeh, whose trial ended Thursday before Judge David W. Lupas. Kingston police and county detectives charged Ganjeh, 42, with brutally beating his “on-again, off-again” girlfriend Linda Frick, 56, on Aug. 3-4, 2018. Her body was found inside Ganjeh’s Toyota Rav4 parked behind his apartment at 71 Price St., Kingston, after Ganjeh’s brother, Danesh Ganjeh, called 911 at about 6:50 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2018.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Colombian teen draws, donates bird guide to raise awareness

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Jacobo Rendon, 14, began setting out in March 2020 with his ornithologist mother on a mission to spot, count and record the birds they saw in their Colombian town of El Carmen de Viboral. Working with binoculars and a borrowed camera, they figured it could make for a nice science fair entry.
ANIMALS
Times Leader

Hanover Area to require weekly testing for unvaccinated employees

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School District will test all non-vaccinated employees weekly for COVID-19 beginning Oct. 1, Superintendent Nathan Barrett confirmed. “It’s a preventive, pro-active measure” to protect students and other staff, he said. The district opted to get the antigen testing done by a third party provided through...
HANOVER, PA
Times Leader

Brother testifies against Ganjeh in homicide trial

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors continue to rely heavily on a Wayne County domestic violence case on the third day of trial involving homicide suspect Dana Ganjeh. Ganjeh, 42, is facing a Luzerne County jury trial on an open count of criminal homicide alleging he fatally assaulted his “on-again, off-again” girlfriend Linda Frick, 52, whose body was found by Kingston police on Aug. 4, 2018. Her body was discovered covered with a blanket and towels inside Ganjeh’s Toyota Rav4 parked behind his residence at 71 Price St.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Casablanca#Charity#Casablanca Fundraiser#Banks#M T#Casa Program
Times Leader

Summer sun sets on Sunsets on South Main

WILKES-BARRE — The final Thursday “Sunsets on South Main” concert for this summer drew a crowd to Midtown Village on South Main Street for a performance by Bret Alexander and Friends, ft. Ellie Rose & The Husty Brothers. Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s provided adult beverages. Pop-up shop and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Misericordia University Community Choir seeks new members for fall

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Misericordia University Community Choir is seeking new members for its fall virtual program. The choir is open to Misericordia students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members. Prior choral experience is required. The eight-week schedule includes rehearsals (via Zoom) every Thursday...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy