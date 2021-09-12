First Alert Forecast (9/11 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, along with sunny, dry, and breezy weather with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. An elevated fire risk is in place for tomorrow, so be careful when starting fires or using tools that could create sparks outside. Hazy skies will be present as wildfire smoke from the northwestern parts of the US will be evident across Texoma, but should diffuse out by Monday.