CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Mandalorian Big Winner At This Year's Emmy Awards

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal photography on the third season of The Mandalorian will be underway any day now, and the show's second season is already cleaning up at this year's Emmy Awards. Ahead of the Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 19th, the Creative Arts portion of television's top awards gala took place Saturday night. Focusing on those behind the camera, the Lucasfilm show ended up winning three awards at the crew-oriented event.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Variety

Emily Deschanel to Lead Netflix Thriller Series ‘Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel is set to star in a new Netflix limited series based on the book “Devil in Ohio,” Variety has learned. Deschanel will lead the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin and is inspired by a true story. Additional cast members include Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens...
OHIO STATE
thebrag.com

Catch up on this year’s best drama ahead of the Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are just around the corner, and Foxtel is here to help you catch up on the best drama before the honours are dished out. Mid-September is prime Emmy Awards time, and that means that you’ve got a good amount of time to see the best of the best when it comes to drama before the winners are announced, and to find out what the heck you’ve been missing out on. And, with lockdown keeping the majority of us Aussies in our homes, there’s no better time to give a new show a spin.
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

The Queen’s Gambit wins big at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

'The Queen’s Gambit' was the big winner at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. 'The Queen’s Gambit' won seven gongs on the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The Netflix coming-of-age period drama - which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy - won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing and Mixing on Saturday (11.09.21).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Television#Creative Arts#Wandavision#Mando#Disney Christmas 2021
imdb.com

Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List

The Television Academy has started to hand out its 2021 Emmys across three Creative Arts ceremonies occurring this weekend, each taking place with a limited audience inside a tent on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater, which, in recent years, has been the Emmy venue. Due...
ENTERTAINMENT
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Mandalorian’ Wins Seven Emmys on Creative Arts Weekend

This weekend, the Emmys had their ceremony to honor the creative teams behind the best shows of the year. The Mandalorian had up to 19 nominations in 15 different categories, and ended up the weekend with 7 awards out of the 15 possible. It came in second place this weekend as far as number of awards goes (tied with Saturday Night Live), right after The Queen’s Gambit, which won 9 Creative Arts Emmys. You can check the entire list of winners here, but we’ll break down the ones that are relevant to Star Wars.
MOVIES
reality blurred

All the reality TV Emmy winners, including RuPaul’s sixth consecutive win

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were presented this weekend, and that includes all of the nonfiction and reality TV categories except for competition series, which will be announced on the Sept. 19 telecast on CBS. RuPaul won a sixth consecutive Emmy for hosting a reality competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race won...
TV & VIDEOS
Zimbio

Predicting The 2021 Primetime Emmy Award Winners

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are coming this Sunday Sunday Sunday and we're all jacked up. In 2020, the awards were held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year will be more of a return to form (though not completely). The ceremony — hosted by Cedric the Entertainer — will be held in front of a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. The Emmys will air September 19 on CBS. These are the TV shows we expect to shining trophies at the end of the night.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
IndieWire

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Dominates the Emmy Craft Awards Across the Board

After becoming the must-see cultural phenomenon last year during the pandemic, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend with nine awards. Scott Frank’s Cold War-era limited series about orphan chess prodigy Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) was honored across the board for casting, cinematography, period costumes, editing, period makeup (non-prosthetic), original dramatic score (Carlos Rafael Rivera), production design, sound editing, and sound mixing. We’ll have to wait and see if this translates to “The Queen’s Gambit” winning Outstanding Limited Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19. Regardless, Frank assembled a talented team of craftspeople (including cinematographer...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

What the Creative Arts Emmy Winners Reveal About Themselves — and the Primetime Awards to Come

Though it might come as a surprise to the casual television viewer, this weekend saw the bulk of the 2021 Emmy Awards distributed, as the Television Academy orchestrated three separate Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, each dedicated to honoring artistic and technical achievements across several genres, including animation, reality, and documentary categories.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Wins Emmy Award

Star Trek: Discovery has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Single Episode. Discovery won the award for the episode "Su'Kal," which sees Saru (Doug Jones), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), and Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) entering a space station consumed by the holographic nightmares of Su'Kal (Bill Irwin), a Kelpien who'd lived on the station alone since watching the rest of its crew, including his mother, die. The effects team created an entire dark fantasy world the away team explored, including the monster from a Kelpien myth stalking Su'Kal. The award was specifically granted to lead VFX supervisor Jason Zimmerman and his team, including Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood, Ivan Kondrup Jensen, Kristen Prahl, Toni Pykalaniemi, and Leslie Chung.
TV & VIDEOS
Columbia University

Columbia Filmmakers Win Big at 2021 Emmy Awards

Several projects by Columbia University filmmakers were honored during the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Ceremony that took place over the weekend. They are: Dick Johnson Is Dead, The Social Dilemma, and Lovecraft Country. Dick Johnson Is Dead, co-produced by Associate Professor and Chair of the Creative Producing Concentration, Maureen...
MOVIES
CNET

Emmys 2021 are this Sunday: Here's how to watch the stacked awards show

With the Creative Arts Emmys announced over the weekend, all eyes are now set on the 2021 Primetime Emmy awards ceremony taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19. Massive shows stack out the major categories this year, with the best limited series race looking particularly intense. Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, I May Destroy You, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision are in contention. All of those, aside from The Underground Railroad, picked up Creative Emmys, which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

Editorial: Sunday's Emmy Awards take on added meaning during the pandemic

This Sunday, people all over the country will tune in to watch the 73rd Emmy Awards. The annual awards show, which honors the best in television, never draws the same amount of interest as the Oscars or the outlandish outfits of the Grammys. But in 2021, perhaps, we should take a little more notice and acknowledge what many of the Emmy-nominated comedies, dramas and limited series truly were: lifelines during the long, dark months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NAPERVILLE, IL
New Haven Register

Netflix Orders 'Grendel' Series Adaptation Starring Abubakr Ali

“Grendel” follows Hunter Rose (Ali), a fencer, writer and assassin who fights organized crime in New York to avenge the death of a lost love, until he ends up taking over the crime scene himself. More from Variety. David Galán Galindo, Creator of Netflix's 'Unknown Origins,' to Direct Comedy Series...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

2021 TCA Awards Winners List: ‘Ted Lasso’ Named Program of the Year

Other winners include Michaela Coel’s ”I May Destroy You,“ ”Hacks“ star Jean Smart and ”The Golden Girls“. The winners of the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards were announced Tuesday, with “Ted Lasso,” “I May Destroy You” and “The Baby-Sitters Club” taking home trophies. The first season of “Ted Lasso” was...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Netflix Grendel Series Based on Dark Horse Comic Reveals Cast

Netflix has announced that it's adapting the acclaimed Dark Horse series Grendel. The streaming giant has ordered an eight-episode season centered around Hunter Rose, the comic's original protagonist. Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer of Netflix's adaptation of Grendel, will also write the script,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mahershala Ali To Co-Star With Julia Roberts In Sam Esmail and Netflix’s ‘Leave The World Behind’

EXCLUSIVE: With his upcoming Blade pic finding a director and his Apple Studios pic Swan Song setting a release date, Mahershala Ali doesn’t shows signs of slowing down. He now has found another exciting role to add to his dance card, as  sources tell Deadline that the Oscar winner is set to join Julia Roberts in the Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind, with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail on board to direct and adapt Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name. Deadline first broke news last year that Netflix had landed the hot package when Denzel Washington was circling the role opposite Roberts;...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy