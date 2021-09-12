The Mandalorian Big Winner At This Year's Emmy Awards
Principal photography on the third season of The Mandalorian will be underway any day now, and the show's second season is already cleaning up at this year's Emmy Awards. Ahead of the Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 19th, the Creative Arts portion of television's top awards gala took place Saturday night. Focusing on those behind the camera, the Lucasfilm show ended up winning three awards at the crew-oriented event.comicbook.com
