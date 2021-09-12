Mario Golf: Super Rush devs on Battle Mode, Adventure Mode, new characters, and fashion
We have more insights from the Mario Golf: Super Rush development team in which key developers discussed Battle Mode, Adventure Mode, new characters, and fashion. Yesterday we posted the first half of the Nintendo Dream interview with some of the lead staff on Mario Golf: Super Rush, which covered the team’s approach to new entries in the franchise, opening cinematics in Mario sports games and much more. In the second half of the interview, the team goes on to talk about other aspects.nintendoeverything.com
