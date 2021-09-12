CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upon their retirement, two longtime horticulturists leave the city with a legacy of beauty

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs two longtime city horticulture employees embark on their retirements, they leave a bounty of colorful blooms, green landscapes and trees in their wake. Horticulture and Forestry Manager Crystal Miles and Horticulture Field Supervisor John McDonald are both retiring this month, ending 40- and 36-year careers with the City of Lawrence. After decades of adding to the city’s landscapes, they hand over the care of more than 70 flowerbeds, 120 landscape areas and 34,000 street trees in the city right-of-way, plus additional trees on city and park property.

