Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU beat McNeese State

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron does not care about your feelings today, most especially if you are cheering for the UCLA Bruins to win Saturday night. Orgeron and the No. 16 Tigers are looking to have a strong start to the season against the unranked UCLA squad of Chip Kelly. LSU enters the game coming off a letdown 2020 college football season in which they finished with a 5-5 overall record — which was after they went undefeated all the way into winning the national title with Joe Burrow under center for the team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO