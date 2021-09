The Dodgers lost Mookie Betts twice this season to the injured list as he has been dealing with a bone spur in his right hip, but now he is feeling fully healthy again and he is no longer thinking about the injury. I think I'm in a good place mentally," Betts said. Just knowing I can actually run and go play the game the right way, play it hard and not have to worry about anything definitely helps clear my mind.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO