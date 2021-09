The Hope College women's soccer team lost 1-0 to Knox College on Saturday afternoon in Galesburg, Illinois. The Flying Dutch, despite taking more shots and having more corners kicks than the Prairie Fire, couldn't convert and are shutout for the first time this season. Hope falls to 3-1 and Knox improves to 1-3. Entering the game, the Flying Dutch had outscored their opponents by a combined score of 10-1.