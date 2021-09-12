CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez runs wild in win over Missouri

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Rodriguez Jr. scored four touchdowns Saturday as Kentucky kicked off SEC play with a 35-28 victory over visiting Missouri in Lexington, Ky. After a strong Week 1 performance in which he ran for 125 yards and a touchdown in a rout of ULM, Rodriguez took his game to another level against the Tigers. The junior tailback finished with 207 rushing yards on 27 carries, including three touchdowns. He added another score on his only catch of the night.

