Participants in Stair Climb events climb the equivalent of 110 stories (simulating the World Trade Towers). Each participant carries a picture of a New York City firefighter who died on September 11, 2001. Before the climb starts, the participants usually line up on the ball field, and the scoreboard shows a rosters of first responders who died on 9/11. The firefighters stop twice during the climb for a moment of silence at the times that each of the towers fell.

