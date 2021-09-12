CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for five touchdowns as No. 20 Mississippi routed member Austin Peay 54-17. Ole Miss added a defensive touchdown on a strip sack and 33-yard fumble return from defensive end Sam Williams and a safety from the special teams. Corral finished 21 of 33 for 281 yards and had two other potential touchdown passes dropped. Draylen Ellis was 22 of 41 for yards for Austin Peay, including a 30-yard touchdown to Baniko Harley. The Governors are now 1-1. Ole Miss is 2-0.

