What a difference a year makes in running game

The prevailing thought coming into the season was that the Florida Gators were going to see an uptick in the running game from a year ago. Florida wasn’t exactly bad at running the ball in 2020, but they had seen their production fall more than a yard per carry in the last two years from the 2018 season when they were better in that facet of the game. Given that the competition hasn’t been all that great so far, the running game nonetheless has been really good.