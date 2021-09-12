CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Fire honors fallen 9/11 firefighters with unique challenge

 4 days ago

The Fresno Fire Department on Saturday, along with some community members, took on a challenge to honor the firefighters who died on 9/11.

A year after the deadly attack, a group of Fresno firefighters decided to do 343 burpees for the 343 firefighters who never made it home that day.

The event is now open to the public.

Fresno Fire Captain Joella Garcia says the challenge is to make sure they never forget their sacrifice.

"We need to remember that this is a commitment to remember every year, we need to let our kids know what it is, we need to not forget what it is. And the reason for the burpees is to remember that we can feel pain every day," says Garcia.

All money raised from Saturday's event goes directly to the Fallen Firefighter Fund.

Evacuation orders issued for some residents near Windy Fire in Sequoia National Forest

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for some communities near the Windy Fire in Sequoia National Forest. The orders are for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
