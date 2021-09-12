CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mud Hens show off power in rout of Iowa Cubs

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFJQK_0btWykIH00

DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens hit six home runs and racked up 21 hits in a 21-4 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday at Principal Park.

With the win, Toledo (66-47) moves three games ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers for first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division. The Storm Chasers (63-50) lost 21-4 to St. Paul on Saturday.

The Mud Hens have four wins in the first five games of the six-game series at Iowa.

Daz Cameron and Josh Lester led the offensive fireworks with two home runs each, while Isaac Paredes and Ryan Kreidler each added a homer.

Kody Clemens didn't homer but he notched three doubles and drove in six runs. Riley Greene also had a multi-hit night and Zack Short drove in two runs with a double.

Staked to a big lead, Mud Hens starter Ricardo Pinto (10-2) was effective in his six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

Trayce Thompson hit two home runs for the Iowa Cubs.

Joe Biagini (3-7) took the loss for Iowa after giving up six earned runs in one inning.

The teams will play the final game of their series on Sunday at Principal Park.

