CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Sanity-Checks with Playwright in Fargate container on schedule

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Playwright is designed by the same core developers who did Puppeteer testing. Playwright covers all three modern browser engines so you write your tests once and they will be run in different browsers. Fargate is a serverless solution with all the benefits of Paradigm Paradigm. The project will be implementing the project via the serverless architecture in the cloud leveraging platform. We need to run our container in AWS Fargates configured with Terraform. The easiest way to do so is to run the container in Fargated. The next step is to push your container to push to build and then run it.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

How to Store Data in Two Different Databases Simultaneously with Axios and APIs

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end JavaScript runtime environment that runs on the V8 engine and executes JavaScript code outside the web. Axios is a javascript library that is used to make HTTP requests from browsers and node.js. It intercepts requests and responses and provides responses in JSON data. Node.JS is the best in the business when it comes to scalability, and Axios provides the best way to do it. How to install Axios: $ npm install axios.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Batch Processing Role in Deep Learning

Batch processing unlocks the ability to process data efficiently and cost-effectively and is crucial in deploying successful deep learning applications. Modzy tackles this not-so-simple problem with ease, providing a seamless process for data scientists and developers. The easy to use, intuitive capability built into Modzy provides fast integration into the model deployment process. To understand batch processing, we must first understand the difference between CPUs and GPUs. A CPU is a processor in computers designed to handle a wide variety of tasks very quickly, but a CPU is limited in the number of concurrent tasks it can handle.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Intro to Amplifier Comparator Circuits: LM311, LM393, LM2903 and LM2901

In electronics, the comparator is a circuit that makes use of operational amplifiers with very high gain in its open-loop state. The **op-amp comparator** has a positive or negative voltage output by comparing its input voltage against some DC reference voltage. LM311 IC has been used for voltage comparisons for a long time in some typical circuits. LM393 and LM2903 are a kind of low offset voltage dual comparators, and their pin arrangement is shown in Figure 7. Their main performance is the same, but the temperature range is different: the former is 0\~70℃, and the latter is -40 ℃
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playwright#Fargate#Sanity#Serverless#Aws#Async#Cli#Sudo
HackerNoon

5 JetBrains Plugins to Upgrade the Built-In Git Support to the Next Level

The Git plugin that comes bundled with all JetBrains IDEs is quite impressive, it's a full-blown Git client in its own right with almost all the features of a standalone client such as SourceTree, Tower, or GitKraken. But there are even more features you can enhance your IDE’s Git support with - allow me to present to you 5 plugins that build on top of Git and supercharge it with cool new superpowers. GitLive is for all you team players out there, GitLive makes Git, well, live.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Oracle Java 17 Delivers Thousands of Performance and Security Updates

Oracle released Java 17, the latest version of the world’s number one programming language and development platform. Java 17 delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security updates, as well as 14 JEPs (JDK Enhancement Proposals) that further improve the Java language and platform to help developers be more productive. Oracle...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Everybody Loves Rust: How Rust is Being Used in Production

Rust is one of the most promising and most loved programming languages out there. It has since been adopted by companies like Dropbox, Microsoft, Facebook, and others. Rust’s main benefit is that it enables C-like performance while still keeping the memory safety that we are used to when developing with languages like JavaScript and Python. In this article, I will look at nine large companies that use Rust and delve into the reasons for their choice.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Tom's Guide

Best Linux web hosting services in 2021

The best web hosting services for Linux, whether a basic shared server or dedicated, are available from a wide range of providers. Should you have simple hosting requirements, you’re likely to opt for an account based on practical features, such as storage or bandwidth amounts. In that case, an operating...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

4 Python Libraries that Make It Easier to Work with Large Datasets

Essential guide to read and process large size datasets. Pandas is one of the popular Python libraries in the data science community. It comes up with high performance, easy-to-use data structures, and data analytics tools for the Python language. But when it comes to handling large-size data, it fails miserably.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Visual Studio 2022 Preview 4 is now available!

We are excited to announce the fourth preview release of Visual Studio 2022! With Preview 4, there are more new capabilities on the themes of personal and team productivity, modern development, and constant innovation. In this blog, we’re highlighting a few of the new capabilities of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 4. We’d love for you to download it, try it out, and join us in shaping the next major release of Visual Studio with your feedback.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Create Realistic Slow Motion Videos With AI

TimeLens can understand the movement of the particles in-between the frames of a video to reconstruct what really happened at a speed even our eyes cannot see. I’m sure you’ve all clicked on a video thumbnail from the slow mo guys to see water floating in the air when popping a water balloon or other super cool-looking “slow-mos” made with extremely expensive cameras. Now, we are lucky enough to be able to do something not really comparable but still quite cool with our phones. What if you could reach the same quality without such an expensive setup?
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Using AWS Lambda to Reduce NodeJS App Size

This article highlights the steps we took to reduce the size of our NodeJs apps running on AWS Lambda but it still relates to any Node app running anywhere. We dropped our 50MB - 75MB (compressed) node apps to 8MB - 10MB. Set AWS-SDK as Dev Dependency as a dev dependency. Remove Unnecessary Packages such as `aws-sdk` and its plugins like `serverless-offline. Use `depcheck` to scan your app for unused and missing dependencies in your CI/CD pipeline.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Empowering Docker using Tkinter GUI

GUI through Docker is crucial for numerous applications. In several cases, it can be useful to create a Graphical User Interface (GUI) that can be accessed in Docker, for instance when developing machine learning applications where visualizing image and video is desired. However, several steps are required to be able to view the GUI at the host machine. In this article, we will use Tkinter to create a simple GUI in Python which can be accessed through Docker.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Network World

Managing and monitoring swap space on Linux

Most of us don't often think about swap space unless we run into a problem on our systems that suggests we don't have enough. Even so, viewing and gauging the adequacy of swap space on a system is not overly complicated, and knowing what's normal for your system can help you spot when something is wrong. So let's check out some commands that can help you look into your swap space. But first, let's review some fundamentals.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Google Chrome Users, Update ASAP To Fix These Actively Exploited Zero-Day Security Flaws

Have you updated your Chrome browser lately? Assuming you use Chrome, now would be a good time to force the issue, as the latest update brings with it patches for nearly a dozen security flaws, including a pair of zero-day vulnerabilities that Google says are actively being exploited in the wild. So, yeah, take two seconds to update your browser.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Sharing Docker Images Without Docker Hub

Recently I was working on a side project and needed to switch over to another laptop to work. My project called for a Docker image that laptop #2, unfortunately, did not already have. I went to do a simple Docker pull and got the dreaded:. Error response from daemon: Get...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to change Key Sequence to Change Input Language in Windows 11

If you want to change the key sequence to change Input Language in Windows 11, here is what you need to do. You can change the keyboard shortcut that lets you switch between various Input Languages in your Windows 11 computer. Let’s assume that you have installed more than one...
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

Use Manuskript to organize your writing projects on Linux

Need a good writing tool for your Linux PC? Check out Manuskript. It has some seriously awesome features that any writer will love, such as an outlining tool, distraction-free mode, a built-in assistant tool, and many others. In this guide, we’ll go over how to install Manuskript on Linux. We’ll...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

506
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy