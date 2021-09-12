CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Former KXAN reporter reflects on 9/11 coverage and the family he met days after the attacks

By Jennifer Sanders
KXAN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Many of us remember where we were and what we were doing the day our nation changed forever. Former KXAN journalist and CNN anchor, George Howell (current co-founder of KSQD Media), interviewed the family of Captain Jason Dahl. Dahl was the captain of United Airlines Flight 93 which was hijacked the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. It later crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
CBS News

France says leader of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed

France's president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara's leader late Wednesday, calling Adnan Abu al-Walid al-Sahrawi's killing "a major success" for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi "was neutralized by French forces"...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

COVID-19 surge forces health care rationing in parts of West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In another ominous sign about the spread of the delta variant, Idaho public health leaders on Thursday expanded health care rationing statewide and individual hospital systems in Alaska and Montana have enacted similar crisis standards amid a spike in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Cnn#Ksqd Media Rrb#United Airlines Flight 93#Shanksville

Comments / 0

Community Policy