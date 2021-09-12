CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interviews: Netflix CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Animated Series Voice Stars and Showrunner

Cover picture for the articleIn the anticipation of Netflix's new half-hour animated comedy series "Chicago Party Aunt" which follows Diane Dunbrowski, AKA The Chicago Party Aunt, as she stays true to her mantra ‘If life gives you lemons, turn that shit into Mike’s Hard Lemonade,' arriving September 17th only on Netflix, I recently had the opportunity to interview the incredible talents of this new show which includes Lauren Ash (Voice of Diane), Rory O’Malley (Voice of Daniel), Ike Barinholtz (Executive Producer / Voice of Mark), Jon Barinholtz (Creator / Voice of Mikey), Katie Rich (Creator / Voice of Zuzana), Chris Witsake (Creator / Voice of Kurt) and also Matt Craig (Showrunner/executive producer)

