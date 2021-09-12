Interviews: Netflix CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Animated Series Voice Stars and Showrunner

The new Netflix series Q-Force centers around Agent Mary and his associates, a team of LGBTQ spies. Each of the spies have been discriminated against because of their sexuality — united by those experiences, but also by their power and a desire to succeed and be forces of good in the world. The series also aims to explore the friendships they form with each other. The 10-episode series was created by Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Michael Schur (The Office) and executive produced by Hayes and Schur alongside Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, and David Miner. Following its teaser and trailer, the star-studden series premieres on September 2, 2021. Here is a look at Q-Force's main characters and the actors who voice them.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO