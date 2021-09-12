CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Interview with Johanna Hoof, Co-Founder of Social Audio Network Logcast

By Logcast
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logcast is a social audio network empowering the next generation of audio creators. With just one tap, users can record and publish short-form voice updates (known as “logs”) Logcast’s biggest unfair advantage is our team of super-humans with experience building their own consumer software companies and with experience working with the likes of MTV, Spotify, Ericsson, and Voi Technology. We see ourselves in the sweet spot between Spotify — who look after full length podcasts — and Clubhouse, which is about live talks and jump-ins.

hackernoon.com

