Football

Burn FSU, burn points party !

4 days ago
 4 days ago

Some certain FSU fan is giving folks a TD on these post. My kink is most fitting in concurrence with the original. Click and listen, then get back with me.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football's Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
tigernet.com

Only two teams have yet to allow a TD in CFB

I think as the season progresses people are going to realize these two teams belong in the top 4. As Clemson and Georgia defenses shred opposing offenses throughout the year. They'll look back on game 1 and realize these offenses weren't bad. They just played against great defenses. Clemson will...
CLEMSON, SC
#American Football
tigernet.com

An FSU fan ‘acquaintance’ posted the Dabo/TL ‘ain’t no

Sunshine’ meme on fb after our loss to UGA. When the ‘noles lost to Jacksonville State, I posted the YT link to the Bill Wither’s song on fb and tagged her. We traded a few back and forth posts (y’know, “ you lost to the guy who transferred from Clemson because he couldn’t make 3d string…” “…now QBing at a Div II (sic) school…”, etc.) but ending with her saying “….sorry, didn’t think I would cause such butthurt with my post…”.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

It's time Clemson did away with the student section...

In Death Valley. Anytime you put that many kids together in one place, without a chaperone, bad things happen. The only things that come out of that section are; the woo-hoo, vomit, paw hand, a plume of cheap perfume and axe body spray, and that dumb jumpy thing they do. All are a total waste of time, and no one will miss them when they're gone. I've talked to several players, and every single one has said those things do not make them play any better. It's past time we spread the students out over the entire upper deck area. No more than two students can be seated next to each other and there must be at least 8 adults between pairs of students. This move would open up some pretty good seating on the lower deck for paying customers, and prevent a lot of this unproductive nonsense that ruins the college game day experience for the rest of us.
CLEMSON, SC
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Now what?

When it comes to recruiting, I consider myself a generally optimistic person. I've been accused of being a sunshine-pumper but I also try to temper positive and negative expectations with reality as often as I can. A week ago, I couldn't believe how positive I was feeling after a FSU loss. A loss is a loss, but FSU had shown such fight and resilience and had given recruits across the nation hope in seeing that the 'Noles had made significant progress and not all was lost. The fans were amazing, the atmosphere was rocking. It was truly the best recruiting outcome that could've happened without a victory on the field.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

FSU players talk about bouncing back vs. Wake Forest

Florida State players believe two narrow losses, including an embarrassing defeat to FCS opponent Jacksonville State, can serve as a learning experience. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and tight end Wyatt Rector discuss how the team has responded so far, and how they can avoid disappointment against Wake Forest in the videos below.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Dan Mullen gears up for Alabama, previews Crimson Tide game

Florida hosts defending national champion Alabama in the SEC's game of the week Saturday, a rematch of the 2020 season's conference championship game, pitting two of the nation's most talented rosters in front of a sellout crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Gators head coach Dan Mullen expects a big-game feel as he tries to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in 11 tries during his head coaching career.
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

Would Clemson want an annual game with a Georgia?

This is NOT a flame, but do the pros of playing Georgia outweigh the negatives?. I may be in the minority, but I have always said you play the easiest schedule possible that still allows you to reach all your goals. Larry Munson famously said, "You only go as far...
CLEMSON, SC
insidepacksports.com

IPS FILM ROOM: Wildcat Jump Pass

In this edition of the IPS Film Room we look back at NC State's failed third-down Wildcat pass in the loss at Mississippi State. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
insidepacksports.com

CHARTING THE PASSING GAME: Mississippi State

In this feature we discuss everything you should know about NC State's passing game in the Wolfpack's road loss at Mississippi State. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

VIDEO: Garin Justice reviews offensive line and position battles

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch offensive line coach Garin Justice review the win over Appalachian State. No. 24 Miami (1-1) hosts Michigan State (2-0) on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ABC). Practice resumes on Tuesday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com...
MICHIGAN STATE
tigernet.com

5-star QB Arch Manning lines up Clemson visit

Five-star QB Arch Manning, Clemson's lone 2023 QB offer, has told multiple outlets that he will visit Clemson for the Florida State game on Oct. 30. Manning did an interview with 247Sports recently and talked about the Tigers. "Clemson was awesome," Manning said. "The people there are so nice it...
CLEMSON, SC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Winless Florida State hits road for ACC opener at Wake Forest

At least Florida State has been in a couple of close games. That might be about the only thing the Seminoles can build on when they take on Wake Forest on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Wake Forest (2-0) hasn't been tested much in a pair of lopsided home...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Thayer Thomas on MSU loss, moving on

NC State wide receiver Thayer Thomas spoke with members of the media via Zoom Tuesday following the Pack's loss at Mississippi State and ahead of its home tilt with Furman.
COLLEGE SPORTS

