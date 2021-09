Last night about 9 pm I was awakened by the sound of rain on the roof of my house. I picked up my phone and checked the weather radar app to see a thin band of rain was stretched along I-10 from near Crowley through Lafayette. It certainly looked like, based on the screen, that this could be the last of the showers we might see directly related to the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO