Texas State

Baylor dominates Texas Southern 66-7 in home opener

By Garrett Ross
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was never really close, Baylor dominated Texas State from the opening kick of the game on their way to a 66-7 win over the Tigers in their home opener at McLane Stadium. For the second game in row, Treston Ebner (10-carries, 125-yards) and Abram Smith (12-carries, 126-yards, 2TD) both eclipsed 100-yards rushing. Smith put Baylor on the board first with a 20-yard touchdown run with 9:41 remaining in the first quarter.

