Justin Jay Makes ‘You’ Dance with His Latest Tunes

Sultan + Shephard takes listeners on an esoteric journey with their latest four-track EP on This Never Happened, Break Your Fall. Sultan + Shephard has been wowing audiences all over the world for nearly two decades. Since first hitting the scene in 2002 they have captivated some of the biggest stages with their mesmerizing beats and without skipping a beat they’ve proven themselves to be one of the most influential duos to progressive house. This year has brought some of their most innovative releases yet, including their massive album Something, Everything, but that wasn’t all they had in store for their fans.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO