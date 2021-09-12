Justin Jay Makes ‘You’ Dance with His Latest Tunes
Dynamic DJ and producer Justin Jay looks to Desert Hearts for his latest funky release filled with house grooves, the three-track You EP. Is there anything that Justin Jay can’t do? It’s hard to answer that question with a “yes” because this multi-talented artist has only continued to impress since first emerging on the scene. Whether he’s dropping some serious heat behind the decks, taking the stage to play with a band, curating fresh faces and helping usher in the next generation of the scene on Fantastic Voyage, or producing some solid grooves, he seems to be able to do it all.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0