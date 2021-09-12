CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Justin Jay Makes ‘You’ Dance with His Latest Tunes

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamic DJ and producer Justin Jay looks to Desert Hearts for his latest funky release filled with house grooves, the three-track You EP. Is there anything that Justin Jay can’t do? It’s hard to answer that question with a “yes” because this multi-talented artist has only continued to impress since first emerging on the scene. Whether he’s dropping some serious heat behind the decks, taking the stage to play with a band, curating fresh faces and helping usher in the next generation of the scene on Fantastic Voyage, or producing some solid grooves, he seems to be able to do it all.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

First Listen: Diana Ross is back with a hot new dance tune

(September 3, 2021) Diana Ross made her fans ecstatic back in June when she released her first new single in 15 years and teased about a upcoming full album. Well, the original release date of the album has been pushed back a bit, but Queen Diana has delivered a second single that should get her crew dancing.
THEATER & DANCE
New Haven Register

How a Beatles-Obsessed Producer Helped Drake Make His Latest Gloomy R&B Hit

Drake waits until the second half of Certified Lover Boy to deploy the gloomy R&B bomb that has been one of his most reliable weapons since Take Care. That album included “Marvins Room,” which found Drake drunk at a club plotting the pettiest of revenges — calling his ex and smearing her new boyfriend. The dynamic is reversed on Certified Lover Boy‘s “Race My Mind:” This time, the object of Drake’s interest is out “all night dancin'” and “coming home intoxicated” — if she comes home at all. Drake’s delivery is smooth but weary, glassy-eyed and edging past irritable; his dignity is dissipating rapidly. “I hit you like, ‘please come home to me,'” he sings. “You’re not understandin’, no/You gon’ make me beg, make me plead.”
MUSIC
this song is sick

Justin Jay Returns to Desert Hearts for Chill House EP, ‘You’

It’s been a minute since we heard this familiar side of Justin Jay! The versatile producer has spent most of his time branching out into the wild, high-energy subgenres of underground dance music, and we’ve been with him every step of the way. Today, however, we’re glad to see him share some deep, uplifting sounds on his latest You EP, released today via Desert Hearts.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Genix Celebrates Musical Diversity on Debut Album ‘199X’

Genix officially unveils his debut LP, 199X, a love letter to rave culture highlighting his full range of sound from trance to techno!. Genix has been wowing fans across the globe for almost two decades. While making waves on behemoth labels like Armada and Vandit, it has been his time with Anjunabeats that places him in our hearts for all eternity, releasing timeless tunes while also partnering up with Sunny Lax to create jaw-dropping event memories. Today, the man that set the Guinness world record for the highest land DJ set at Everest Base Camp unleashes his debut LP 199X – and it’s a full feast for the body, mind, and soul!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
edmidentity.com

Kompany Shows Us Why He’s ‘Untouchable’ in the Bass Scene

Coming off the release of his latest EP, Untouchable, Kompany stopped by to chat about his production process, interacting with fans, and more. Kompany has been cemented in the bass music scene for the last few years. He has taken the conventional dubstep sound and flipped it on its head with wild synth arrangements, decimating drums, and distinctive vocal samples. The result of his work in the studio has arrived in the form of tunes that are pristinely produced and a cut above the rest – easily making him a fan favorite of those in the bass scene.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Five Non-Electronic Sets to See at Life Is Beautiful 2021

Venture to the non-electronic side of the bill and check out these can’t miss sets at this year’s edition of Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Life is Beautiful is almost here and there is so much music to be excited for! The multi-genre festival will return to Downtown Las Vegas and host headliners including Tame Impala, Green Day, and Billie Eilish among many other highly-anticipated sets. The lineup runs deep and has a little something for every music taste. The electronic portion of the lineup is stacked with huge performances from artists like Illenium, San Holo, Fisher, CloZee, and LSDREAM.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

TheFatRat Drops Debut Album ‘PARALLAX’

After delivering singles off his debut album PARALLAX all summer long, TheFatRat has put his final touch on the project. If there’s one artist who has truly embraced the marriage of electronic music and video games, it’s TheFatRat. Since first emerging on the scene he’s gone on to deliver some fantastic tunes for his thriving fanbase around the world while also becoming a go-to artist for video game syncs and e-Sports events. This year has seen his community on Discord reach even further heights with a massive number of users joining him there, and he’s been treating everyone with singles along the way in anticipation of his album PARALLAX.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Mavros Induces a State of Bliss with His Summer Mix

San Diego-based DJ and producer Mavros is re-emerging from the pandemic in style and shows us why he’s one to watch with this mix. It’s a new dawn for many artists in the scene after the turbulent year we all just experienced and Mavros is one of the rising stars who is already beginning to make some huge strides. Joaquin Limon has graced the city of San Diego with trance for years now, he’s continued to carve out even more space and turn heads around the world with his new alias.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance
Volume One

Sunde Gets Funky Covering His Own Tune With L.A. Band

The lead track from J.E. Sunde’s most recent album is getting some viral video love from a Los Angeles-based funk band. The song – appropriately titled “Sunset Strip” – was covered by Scary Pockets in a video released on YouTube Monday. Over the past few years, Scary Pockets has gained more than 800,000 YouTube followers cranking out videos of their funk covers of a wide range of popular songs, from Radiohead to Guns N’ Roses. (They’re kind of a funkadelic incarnation of Postmodern Jukebox – in fact, the two projects share some musical personnel.)
EAU CLAIRE, WI
edmidentity.com

Henry Wallis ‘Levitates’ the Vibe on New Remix EP

UK-based producer Henry Wallis follows up the debut of his new sound on “Levitate” with remixes from Eximius, 8tilllate, and DZRT FRST. Henry Wallis, an up-and-coming producer from the United Kingdom, had already made an impact on the bass music world prior to lockdown. Previously boasting a bass-heavy style of music, during lockdown Wallis felt inspired to evolve his sound into a different, more constant beat-driven style. It was during this time that his evolved identity as a house and UKG-leaning artist emerged.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Five Sets You Need to See at Nocturnal Wonderland 2021

With so many incredible artists on the Nocturnal Wonderland lineup it can be tough to decipher which ones are must-sees. So check out our top picks!. As the longest-running dance music festival in North America, Nocturnal Wonderland has surely lived up to its hype. With a solid lineup of artists performing each year, unique stages, interactive art, and vibrant performers dispersed throughout the venue, attendees look forward to becoming creatures of the night and embarking on a journey into wonderland.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Louis Futon Unveiled ‘Ron Burgundy’, Debut Single Off Forthcoming Album

Louis Futon is here with a punch, presenting the single ‘Ron Burgundy‘, marking the first single from his upcoming sophomore album titled Couchsurfing. In terms of introduction to the what’s coming next, this gives off a bit without unveiling too much. “‘Ron Burgundy‘ is a track that sounds so uplifting...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mississippian

Baby Keem releases debut studio album “The Melodic Blue”

Hykeem Carter Jr., professionally known as Baby Keem, released his first album that takes an alternative route to the usual genre of hip-hop and trap music. Hykeem raps on subject matters of emotion, relationships and focuses on melodic rapping. In his previous mixtapes, produced by himself, Keem found his sound by using spacey samples and powerful drums to create his own subgenre that he has dominated since.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

My Morning Jacket Share Hypnotic New Song “Love Love Love”

My Morning Jacket have released their second single from their upcoming, self-titled album called “Love, Love, Love.” The song comes in contrast from their first single “Regularly Scheduled Programming” and focuses entirely on positivity and love. Jim James released a statement talking about the contrast between the two songs, stating “‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Sultan + Shephard ‘Break Your Fall’ with New EP

Sultan + Shephard takes listeners on an esoteric journey with their latest four-track EP on This Never Happened, Break Your Fall. Sultan + Shephard has been wowing audiences all over the world for nearly two decades. Since first hitting the scene in 2002 they have captivated some of the biggest stages with their mesmerizing beats and without skipping a beat they’ve proven themselves to be one of the most influential duos to progressive house. This year has brought some of their most innovative releases yet, including their massive album Something, Everything, but that wasn’t all they had in store for their fans.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Hip-Hop Artist & Olympic Medalist Will Claye Releases “Wee Hours” Video

Fresh off participating in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, hip-hop artist and Olympic medalist Will Claye releases the stunning visual for his single, “Wee Hours,” out now via Red Bull Records. Written by Claye, “Wee Hours” was produced by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer DJ Khalil, best known for his work with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

DJ Seinfeld Reveals Sophomore Album ‘Mirrors’

DJ Seinfeld offers an emotional reflection through the glass of Mirrors – his sophomore album filled with focused soundscapes. Armand Jakobsson, also known as DJ Seinfeld, rose from the lo-fi scene in 2016, gaining attention from fans and tastemakers seeking the genre’s sound. To this day, he’s still opening the hearts of listeners that are willing to be vulnerable and witness a portal into his process. He has found a way to create tangible feelings through his music, and now invites listeners to peer deeper into themselves, to see the world around them more clearly with his brand new album Mirrors.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

No Mana Takes Us Back in Time on ‘Electromag’

Electromag isn’t “just another electro house compilation,” it’s a masterpiece that will immediately transport you to a different era of the scene. The history of dance music is littered with different genres rising and falling in popularity as trends change and artists continue to push the boundaries of their sound. What’s “in” today might be “out” in just a few short years, or months even, but nostalgia will always reign supreme for those who enter the scene during that time. Maybe you landed during the dominant days of trance or perhaps during the boom of dubstep, but for many who found a home at the rave pre-EDM boom electro house was the genre that permeated speakers.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

“I Wanted to Show a New Side of Me”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Her Solo Debut

Less than 24 hours after the release of her solo debut LALISA, BLACKPINK’s Lisa had racked up an impressive 70.3 million views on YouTube, breaking the record set by Taylor Swift’s “ME” in 2019. Within 49 hours, the title track “LALISA” had crossed the 100 million views mark, arguably the fastest music video by a solo artist to do so in the platform’s history (although YouTube has yet to confirm).
MUSIC
mpacorn.com

Multi-band artist brings his tunes to T.O.

Chris Hillman: An Evening of Stories and Songs comes to Thousand Oaks at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Sept. 24 and 25 at the Scherr Forum, 2100 T.O. Blvd. This is the only California performance this year. The tour follows the release of Hillman’s memoir, “Time Between: My Life as...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy