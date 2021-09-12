CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17

By CHRIS BURROWS Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral insists he does not play favorites when it comes to picking receivers. “I really don’t. I go through my progressions and make my reads,” Corral said after throwing for five touchdowns – four in the first half – as No. 20 Mississippi routed FCS member Austin Peay 54-17 on Saturday night. “There’s really not a favorite. We’ve got receivers that can make plays ... It’s hard for the defense to figure out who to take away.”

Related
gomocs.com

Soccer Hosts Austin Peay Friday

While the Mocs football celebrates the open of football season Thursday against Austin Peay, the Chattanooga women's soccer team will take on the Govs Friday night at the UTC Sports Complex in its fifth match of the season. CHATTANOOGA vs. AUSTIN PEAY. UTC trails its series with Austin Peay by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Notes vs Austin Peay

- The 18th-ranked Mocs dropped a 30-20 decision to 20th-ranked Governors Thursday night at Finley Stadium...,the contest was the season opener for both squads. - Chattanooga is now 62-51-1 in season openers beginning year 114 as an organized program…76-35-3 in first home game of a campaign, 14-10 at Finley Stadium.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chatsports.com

Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

Folks, this is a game you should have every reason to sit back and enjoy. Pop open a crispy boy, kick up your feet, and let the points upon points wash over you. If you’re in the Vaught like you should be or at least opine to be, go ahead and grab those BBQ nachos, get that third round of $10 beers, and realize we’re back in our happy place, our sanctuary for football every fall, after nearly 10 months off - some of us nearly two years.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: 5 things to watch for against Austin Peay

Ole Miss looked as good as advertised on offense, and the defense looked much improved in the Rebels’ 43-24 season-opening win over Louisville on Monday. We learned a lot about this team after just one game, but there is also much more to learn. With an FCS opponent in Austin Peay up next in Oxford on Saturday, followed by a home bout with Tulane and a bye week before a showdown at Alabama, Ole Miss has a couple of weeks to learn more about itself before it hits SEC play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Talk of Champions: Dane Brugler, Bradley Sowell's Football Fix and what Ole Miss can expect from Austin Peay

In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of Modern Woodmen, Ben Garrett and David Johnson discuss what Ole Miss can expect from Austin Peay this weekend, among other topics. Later, former Rebel offensive lineman and eight-year NFL veteran Bradley Sowell joins (35:06) for his weekly Football Fix segment, including a round of Buy or Sell, and The Athletic's lead NFL Draft analyst, Dane Brugler, breaks down Matt Corral, the potential QB1 for the 2022 NFL Draft (50:24).
NFL
247Sports

How to watch listen and follow Ole Miss versus Austin Peay

Austin Peay (1-0) at No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Ole Miss had had a short week of practice after romping Louisville 43-24 Monday night in the Chick-fil-A-Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The victory pushed the Rebels into both major national polls (AP and Coaches) at No. 20 this week. Meanwhile, the Austin Peay Governors are coming off an impressive victory over Chattanooga, who was ranked at the time in FCS polls.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oxford Eagle

No. 20 Ole Miss returns home to face Austin Peay after short week

On Monday, Ole Miss was arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to kickoff their 2021 season against Louisville. Five days later, the No. 20-ranked Rebels (1-0) are playing their second game of the season and without much preparation time with only one true day spent on the practice field this week. Another hindrance was the absence of Lane Kiffin from the practice and attending any in-person meetings.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Corral, Rebels blowout Austin Peay to continue hot start to season

The first two games of the 2021 season could not have gone any better for Ole Miss. In their home opener on Saturday, the No. 20 Rebels trounced Austin Peay 54-17 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, five days after defeating Louisville in Atlanta. Despite the short week that included only one true...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Postgame Notebook | Ole Miss 54, Austin Peay 17

• Chance Campbell (LB), Dontario Drummond (WR), John Porchivina (RB), Keidron Smith (DB) • Porchivina served four years in the United States Marine Corps as a machine gunner. STARTERS. • OL Bryce Ramsey made his first career start for Ole Miss. • Lakia Henry and Keidron Smith tallied their first...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Ultimate Game Day Guide | Austin Peay at No. 20 Ole Miss

Austin Peay (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Tonight should be perfect. It's expected to be 81 degrees and sunny with temperatures falling into the low 70s in the third quarter. Slight breeze and no chance of rain. THE BETTING LINE. Ole Miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: Grading Saturday's victory over Austin Peay

Quarterback: B- This grade is not a reflection on Matt Corral, who was 21-of-33 for 281 yards with 5 touchdowns and no turnovers, but rather the guys vying for the backup job. Kinkead Dent and Luke Altmyer saw their first extended action of the season, and neither inspired a lot of confidence about taking over this offense should Corral need to miss any extended amount of time. Altmyer was 0-for-3; Dent completed a couple of short passes, but neither led touchdown drives, and the offense clearly flowed less efficiently with those two in the game. John Rhys Plumlee got a few snaps at quarterback, too, which likely tells you how the staff currently feels about the other two. It’s a question you hope you never have to answer, but the Rebels don’t yet have a clear-cut option at backup quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
clarksvillenow.com

Miss Austin Peay finishes 1st runner up in Miss National Sweetheart Pageant

Miss Austin Peay 2021 Noelle Thompson was chosen to represent the state of Tennessee at the National Sweetheart Pageant in Hoopeston, Illinois, on Sept. 1-5. The National Sweetheart Pageant invites one girl from each state who placed in the top 5 of their state pageants in either the Miss Volunteer America or Miss America pageant systems to compete for the title of National Sweetheart.
TENNESSEE STATE
Scarlet Nation

The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: Can Rebs turn over Tulane's Pratt?

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that will appear each week during the football season. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed. The content is brought to you by Nix-Tann and Associates. Click the image above or call 662-281-1200 for all...
FOOTBALL

