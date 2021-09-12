CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mookie Betts’ three-run homer is difference maker in Dodgers’ win

By Blake Harris
True Blue LA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers won a thriller on Saturday night, as they defeated the Padres 5-4. LA had a three-run lead in the eighth inning and turned it over to Blake Treinen. After seven dominant innings from Walker Buehler, the Dodgers turned to one of their best relievers in the bullpen. Treinen struggled, as he allowed two runs to score and allowed the tying run to reach base.

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Daily News

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts happy to be playing pain-free again

SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t the first time Mookie Betts scored from first base on a double. But it might have been one of the most uplifting times. A handful of games into his return from a second trip to the Injured List with pain in his right hip, Betts led off the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday by drawing a walk. When Corey Seager doubled to right center two batters later, Betts flew around the bases, slid across home plate head first and came up smiling.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts ‘In A Good Place Mentally’ After Testing Hip

The Dodgers lost Mookie Betts twice this season to the injured list as he has been dealing with a bone spur in his right hip, but now he is feeling fully healthy again and he is no longer thinking about the injury. I think I'm in a good place mentally," Betts said. Just knowing I can actually run and go play the game the right way, play it hard and not have to worry about anything definitely helps clear my mind.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Mookie Betts: Giants Games ‘Just Another Series’ For Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers chased down the San Francisco Giants and head into a highly-anticipated weekend series at Oracle Park tied for first place in the National League West and the most wins in baseball. While there will still be an abundance of games remaining for both teams, the head-to-head...
MLB
milb.com

Dodgers Hit Four Homers in 12-5 Win

OKC Dodgers — 12 Albuquerque Isotopes — 5 Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored nine runs over two innings, including four homers, on the way to a 12-5 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes (46-60) scored runs in three of the first four innings, including back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to take an early 4-0 lead. The Dodgers (53-53) answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game. Omar Estévez belted a two-run homer onto the Budweiser Deck in left field before Gavin Lux hit a RBI double and Matt Beaty followed with a RBI single. The Dodgers then took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring five runs. Zach Reks and Cristian Santana hit back-to-back homers to lead off the inning. Anthony Bemboom added a RBI groundout before Gavin Lux connected on a two-run homer out to center field for a 9-4 lead. OKC added a RBI single in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth inning to extend to a 12-4 advantage. A solo homer in the ninth inning by the Isotopes cut the Dodgers’ lead to 12-5, as OKC went on to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Blake Treinen
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Mookie Betts resting on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betts will be kept on Los Angeles' bench after Steven Souza was chosen as their starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 303 batted balls this season, Betts has produced a 7.5% barrel...
MLB
wpsdlocal6.com

O'Neill homers, Cards win 2-1 to salvage split with Dodgers

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Tyler O'Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win. The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Close To Playing Every Day

When the Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Mookie Betts from the 10-day injured list after a second stint related to right hip inflammation that has been caused by a bone spur, manager Dave Roberts said the team would closely monitor his workload. “I think the three on, one off, three on,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#La#Wp#Ip
Daily Breeze

Albert Pujols’ crowd-pleasing homer highlights Dodgers’ win in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Hey, hey, hey – it’s fete Albert time. More popular even than toasted ravioli in St. Louis, Albert Pujols received an extended standing ovation before his first at-bat at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night then gave the people what they came to see – career home run No. 679 (the 112th to come in this stadium).
MLB
True Blue LA

Trevor Bauer’s leave will extend through rest of season

To no surprise, Trevor Bauer officially won’t pitch for the Dodgers at any point in 2021. While Bauer continues to remain under investigation, Major League Baseball and the players union agreed to extend his leave from the team through the end of the season, including the playoffs. Major League Baseball...
MLB
True Blue LA

Chris Taylor out of lineup, dealing with neck injury

Chris Taylor is not in the lineup for the Dodgers, as he’s dealing with sort of a neck injury. When speaking with reporters this afternoon, manager Dave Roberts said Taylor has been dealing with this for some time and his catch at the wall last night triggered it more. Last...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Mookie Betts to Leadoff, Trea Turner Batting Third, Roberts Explains Lineup Shakeup

The Dodgers’ offense has been one of the best in baseball from a broad perspective. They have the best run differential in the league, they’re fourth in runs per game, fourth in home runs per game, second in walks per game, etc. However, if you look closer, you would see that it has also struggled at times despite the talent available.
MLB
True Blue LA

September 9: Cardinals 2, Dodgers 1

Tony Gonsolin returned from the injured list and pitched fairly well in his three innings but the Dodgers dropped the series opener to the Cardinals. The Dodgers fielded a lineup with Cody Bellinger, Steven Souza Jr., Billy McKinney, and Austin Barnes fifth through eighth and only scored one run, go figure.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Molina homers, Wainwright wins as Cards beat Dodgers 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP)Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Wednesday night. Led by Wainwright and Molina once again, St. Louis stopped a four-game slide. Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals, and Edmundo Sosa had an RBI single.
MLB
True Blue LA

Race for the West weekly recap

It’s September 10 and two NL West ball clubs are battling it out for the right to be called division champion and also hold the best record in all of baseball. This phrase indicates what at the beginning of the season was the expectation heading in but there’s one clear difference.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Cody Bellinger Flashes Speed, Mookie Betts Hits Home Run Vs. Padres

Back in the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future, Mookie Betts had a game-high four RBI to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have won the past five head-to-head meetings against the Padres and now are in position to complete another series sweep. Their victory on Saturday night also helped them keep pace and remain 2.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings.
MLB
Fox News

Kershaw strikes out 5 in return, Dodgers beat D-backs 5-1

With three weeks to go in the regular season and the Los Angeles Dodgers locked in a tight pennant race, Clayton Kershaw is back just in time. Kershaw struck out five in his first start since July 3 and the Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night for their seventh straight home victory.
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Padres 4: Mookie’s 3-run homer stands up behind Buehler, Kelly, Jansen

—— Padres starter Chris Paddack has had a disappointing up-and-down year, and thankfully today wasn’t one of his best days. After a decent start, the 3rd got off to a quick start behind a Cody Bellinger walk and Gavin Lux battling after getting two strikes and slicing a double down the line in left to score Bellinger. Buehler would then successfully sacrifice to advance him to third and Mookie would drive him home with a sacrifice of his own for a 2-0 line.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers recall Matt Beaty, place Billy McKinney on IL

Dodgers fans, you finally have gotten your wish. After a public demand for the legend to make his return, Matt Beaty has been brought up from Triple-A. In the move, the Dodgers placed outfielder Billy McKinney on the Injured List with left hip impingement. Beaty returns after spending a few...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy