Mookie Betts’ three-run homer is difference maker in Dodgers’ win

OKC Dodgers — 12 Albuquerque Isotopes — 5 Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored nine runs over two innings, including four homers, on the way to a 12-5 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes (46-60) scored runs in three of the first four innings, including back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to take an early 4-0 lead. The Dodgers (53-53) answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game. Omar Estévez belted a two-run homer onto the Budweiser Deck in left field before Gavin Lux hit a RBI double and Matt Beaty followed with a RBI single. The Dodgers then took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring five runs. Zach Reks and Cristian Santana hit back-to-back homers to lead off the inning. Anthony Bemboom added a RBI groundout before Gavin Lux connected on a two-run homer out to center field for a 9-4 lead. OKC added a RBI single in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth inning to extend to a 12-4 advantage. A solo homer in the ninth inning by the Isotopes cut the Dodgers’ lead to 12-5, as OKC went on to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO