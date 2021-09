Beginning at 12:00AM, Monday, September 13th, 2021, through 11:59PM, September 16th, 2021, Rewind 94.3 listeners can text, “LG” to 77000 to win two tickets to the Lee Greenwood at the Welcome Home Celebration at Oak Grove Gaming Amphitheater, Saturday, September 18th at 6:00PM, valued at $35. The “Lee Greenwood – Welcome Home Celebration” text contest is open to those who hold a valid article of state identification and are 21 years of age or older and those 21 or older with a valid Military I.D.

