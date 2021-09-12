CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 'Killer' Snake Invades Shop Chasing Dinner Leaving Shopkeeper Scrambling

Imagine coming back from a break to your desk only to find an unexpected visitor slithering past your keyboard. Feel those chills down your spine? That’s exactly what this shopkeeper experienced when he found a snake weaving through his shop in pursuit of his meal. In Madhya Pradesh, India, a confections shopkeep came to rest on the counter and browse his phone when he quickly changed his mind. With a look of panic, he re-exited onto the street. A second later, the reptile whipped into view, chasing a brown rat all around the small quarters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
