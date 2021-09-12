WATCH: ‘Killer’ Snake Invades Shop Chasing Dinner Leaving Shopkeeper Scrambling

Would you rather fist fight a bear or wrestle an alligator?. Because in the past couple weeks, that’s exactly what two dog owners had to do to save their pups. In Florida, we saw a 74-year-old man dive into a pond after his young pup was snatched by a gator. He managed to pry the gator’s jaws open and get the pup to safety, but his hands got pretty chewed up in the process. And now, we have a California man who went toe-to-toe with a bear to rescue his pup.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO