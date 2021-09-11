Tarrant County Public Health Reports 11 COVID-19 Deaths. Sept. 11, 2021 - (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports 11 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, a man from Grand Prairie in his 60s, a man from Arlington in his 50s, three women from Fort Worth in their 40s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions.