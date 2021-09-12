CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Molly Shannon is a comedy legend. Now she’s opening up about the tragedy that shaped her.

By Meredith Blake, Los Angeles Times
The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Molly Shannon played Mary Katherine Gallagher on “Saturday Night Live” in the late ’90s, she hurt herself. A lot. So complete was her dedication to the armpit-sniffing, monologuing Catholic schoolgirl that she’d willingly throw herself into a pile of metal chairs, without padding, and barely register any pain. Then she’d wake up the next day and wonder where the cuts and bruises on her body had come from.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker opens up about her future beyond the show

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has revealed she would love to take on different genres after her final season. Ahead of the show's 13th series, which will also be showrunner Chris Chibnall's last, the Broadchurch actress discussed her future beyond the beloved BBC sci-fi drama. In an interview with The...
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

Jessica Alba Opened Up About the Double Standards She Faced in Her Early Career

Jessica Alba is one of the most famous names in Hollywood. And her foray into the baby and beauty world via her Honest Company has made her a respected wellness mogul within the natural beauty industry. But as Alba told People in her September 9th feature interview, becoming the powerhouse she is meant that she had to come face-to-face with the scathing gendered double standards that exist within Hollywood and the rest of corporate America.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Couric left heartbroken after devastating death of a colleague

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram in memory of a close friend and colleague. The heartbroken 64-year-old shared a throwback snapshot showing her embracing Willard Scott, Today's longtime weatherman. She wrote: "I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. Willard played such an outsized role in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Honey Boo Boo gets stunning makeover for Teen Vogue feature

Alana Thompson — otherwise known as Honey Boo Boo — is revealing a new look on social media. On Aug. 25, the reality TV star shared a slew of images from her recent photo shoot with Teen Vogue, a pictorial that comes just a few days shy of her 16th birthday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Katherine Gallagher
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Lorne Michaels
Hello Magazine

GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv Comedy#Comedy Clubs#Exercise#Catholic#National Treasure#Hbo#Showtime#Snl#French
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Julianne Hough Apologizes After Resurfaced Photos Remind She’s Not Prime Material For A Show About Activism

As Dancing with the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough faces some tough criticism for her involvement in the new CBS series The Activist, the dancing pro is apologizing for her 2013 blackface scandal where she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Netflix's Orange is the New Black. According to the New York Post, Hough took to Instagram to address the situation, writing a lengthy statement.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba stuns fans with risqué photo wearing plunging blazer

Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer. Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
codelist.biz

Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46. Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen Is Opening Up About Another Bit of Plastic Surgery She Recently Underwent

For better or worse, Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book. Whether it’s distilling the details of her heartbreaking miscarriage, or trying to be accountable for past bullying, the model and mom of two has rarely shied away from being open — especially on social media. In her latest Instagram Story, Teigen discussed the recent plastic surgery procedure she underwent, which included the removal of her face’s cheek fat.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy