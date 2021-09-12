CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks police respond to multiple overdoses, including one fatality, Saturday night

By Sydney Mook
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

The Grand Forks Police Department responded to "numerous narcotic related drug overdoses," including one fatality on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police said "several subjects have ingested what they believed to be heroin and began overdosing, requiring immediate medical intervention." Police believe the substances may have included a "more powerful opiate, causing these overdoses."

www.grandforksherald.com

