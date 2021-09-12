CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees snap skid with 8-7 win over Mets as Aaron Judge hits 2 homers

Derrick
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — A wild back-and-forth affair in front of a sold-out Citi Field crowd tied the Subway Series at one win apiece. All of the Yankees’ offensive production arrived in a rush — they put up a five-spot in the second inning — then their bats went silent until the eighth. Aaron Judge delivered the key blow with a game-tying two-run moonshot off Trevor May, who generously left an 86-mph change-up at the top of the zone for the Yankees slugger to demolish.

