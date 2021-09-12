Yankees snap skid with 8-7 win over Mets as Aaron Judge hits 2 homers

The New York Yankees scratched out a win against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, but it didn’t come easy. With Luis Gil starting on the mound, the Yankees were still waiting for his unfortunate crashing back down to earth after starting his major-league career in such impressive fashion. Gil, who had only allowed three runs in his previous three contests, finally saw the scoreboard crack open, as he gave up seven hits and five runs over 6.0 innings on Monday. He did strike out eight batters, but giving up three homers is what did him in.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO