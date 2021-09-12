CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Longhorns Extra Points: Arkansas 40, Texas 21

By Nick Moyle
expressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Texas’ Saturday night reunion with former Southwest Conference rival and soon-to-be Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas went miserably. The Longhorns, who won’t be ranked No. 15 for long, took a beating at sold-out Razorback Stadium, falling 40-21 to an Arkansas (2-0) team that played fast and physical and seemed to revel in smashing the favored visitors. And the 74,531 fans were so ravenous during a postgame field storming that Texas had to flee to the visiting locker room lest it get trampled.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, AR
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Fayetteville, TX
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman

Comments / 0

Community Policy