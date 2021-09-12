Longhorns Extra Points: Arkansas 40, Texas 21

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Texas’ Saturday night reunion with former Southwest Conference rival and soon-to-be Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas went miserably. The Longhorns, who won’t be ranked No. 15 for long, took a beating at sold-out Razorback Stadium, falling 40-21 to an Arkansas (2-0) team that played fast and physical and seemed to revel in smashing the favored visitors. And the 74,531 fans were so ravenous during a postgame field storming that Texas had to flee to the visiting locker room lest it get trampled.