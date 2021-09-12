Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 1 Bears-Rams single-game tournaments

The season’s first Sunday Night Football matchup showcases two young, offensive-minded coaches unveiling new quarterbacks. Unfortunately, that sounds more exciting on paper, especially as it pertains to the Bears, who remain committed to trotting out Andy Dalton. Vegas sportsbooks opened the Rams as 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 43.5, painting the picture of a Rams win in a low-ish scoring game. That's suboptimal for NFL DFS single-game contests, but one way or another there's going to be a winning FanDuel single-game lineup on Sunday night, so we're here to help with your lineup picks.