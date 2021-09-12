Editorial — The cost of war: We must remember those who died fighting global terrorism
A memorial to U.S. Army Pfc. Gregory P. Huxley Jr. at Adirondack High School in Boonville included, of all items, a roll of duct tape. A native of Forestport, Huxley was known for making frequent use of duct tape. Principal Frederick Morgan said Huxley told others that virtually anything could be fixed with the adhesive. Erica Merlo, who attended the senior prom with Huxley, said he did not own a pair of shoes that didn’t have duct tape on them.www.nny360.com
Comments / 0