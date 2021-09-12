CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“No reason to hang our heads,” Eli Drinkwitz says after Mizzou’s loss at Kentucky

By Blair Kerkhoff
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri played from behind the entire game at Kentucky and still gave itself a chance at the end. If there was a message from the Tigers’ 35-28 loss on Saturday that was it. For the second straight week, Mizzou played flawed football. But they pushed past Central Michigan in the opener and on Saturday found themselves on Kentucky’s side of the field with more than a minute remaining with a chance to at least tie the game.

