Subaru’s BRZ track rat is fun, ‘ffordable, and finally fixed

By HENRY PAYNE The Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIME ROCK PARK, Conn. — Short but sweet, Lime Rock is one of America’s most formidable race tracks. It features double-apex turns, elevation changes and the Diving Turn — one of the most heart-in-your-throat downhill bends this side of Cedar Point’s Millennium Force. But my 2022 Subaru BRZ tester likes...

