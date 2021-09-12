Witnesses surround arson suspect at scene until arrest in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police arrested a man Sunday who they allege admitted to intentionally lighting a field on fire near a shopping mall. A witness told police they saw Jacey Steven Ludwicki, 43, light an object on fire Sunday morning and drop it to the ground near Bay Village Shopping Center at 3080 Marlow Road, according to police. He then allegedly appeared to fan the flames into an area of dry grass near a creek behind the shopping mall, the witness said.www.sfchronicle.com
