CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Meeting to kick off planning for 2022 UFO Festival

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 5 days ago

The City of Roswell is looking forward to making the next UFO Festival better than ever, and the planning starts now, according to a press release issued by the city. The city is calling on all citizens, from business owners to community service organization representatives to government leaders to every other resident, to take part in the discussion of ideas and aspirations at a community meeting to kick off the planning process for the 2022 UFO Festival.

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Society
Roswell, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Roswell Marketing
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy