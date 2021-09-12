Meeting to kick off planning for 2022 UFO Festival
The City of Roswell is looking forward to making the next UFO Festival better than ever, and the planning starts now, according to a press release issued by the city. The city is calling on all citizens, from business owners to community service organization representatives to government leaders to every other resident, to take part in the discussion of ideas and aspirations at a community meeting to kick off the planning process for the 2022 UFO Festival.www.rdrnews.com
