First responders recognized at annual lunch event
A 9/11 First Responders Appreciation lunch for Chaves County law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical responders, retired and active, served about 150 people on Saturday at The Liberty at 312 N. Virginia Ave. The lunch is an annual event sponsored by La Grone and Ballard’s funeral homes and their business manager, Troy Grant, a retired police officer. From left are Mounted Patrol Officer Thompson, Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputy McKelvey, Deputy Lueras, Deputy Sanchez, Sgt. Drake, Deputy Delgado, and Sheriff Mike Herrington. Roswell Fire Department personnel included, from left, Lt. Graham, Firefighter Nutt, Firefighter Wilson, Lt. Mason, Fire Apparatus Operator Regalado, FAO Colton, Firefighter Colton, Firefighter Green, Firefighter Madden, Lt. Batista, and FAO Gamboa. Three members of the American Medical Rescue ambulance service also were recognized personnel at the lunch. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)www.rdrnews.com
