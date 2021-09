When a series of sea-themed murals popped up in nearly a half dozen English coastal towns, locals suspected they could only be the work of one artist: the elusive Banksy. As it turns out, they were right. After a week of speculation, the Bristol-based graffiti artist claimed responsibility for all ten new images throughout Norfolk and Suffolk with a post on his website entitled “A Great British Spraycation,” a play on the word staycation. Brits are still limited from traveling outside the United Kingdom due to COVID-19 laws, and Banksy’s new series includes imagery that encourages finding the fun wherever you happen to live.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO