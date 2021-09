NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: The New York Yankees take fielding practice before a game against the New York Mets (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Yankees and New York Mets faced off in what will assuredly be one of the most emotional and solemn games this season, as both squads will play on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed thousands.

