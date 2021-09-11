Art Institute of Chicago staff push to form union

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of employees of the Art Institute of Chicago hope to start a union at one of the country’s largest art museums. Organizers hope the museum will voluntarily recognize the union if enough employees sign signature cards in support, avoiding a formal vote. They declined to say this week how many employees have signed, so far. The Chicago Tribune reports that about 200 employees of the museum and the associated School of the Art Institute marched down Michigan Avenue on Thursday evening before holding a rally outside the museum. The union would be part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.