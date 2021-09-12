Richard Groves: We were one nation on 9/11. We need to be one nation again.
At 7:30 on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, members of Congress gathered on the steps of the Capitol and led a stunned nation in a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Tom Daschle, minority leader of the House, promised that Congress would “convene tomorrow, and we will speak with one voice to condemn these attacks, to comfort the victims and their families, to commit our full support to the effort to bring those responsible to justice.”greensboro.com
