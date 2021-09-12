Richard Groves: We were one nation on 9/11. We need to be one nation again.

I was a government and political reporter for The Paducah Sun for 39 years and wrote extensively about the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on New York and Washington. While there was anger, heartache and devastation, there was something positive that arose out of the ashes that I wrote about in a column a few days after the attack. It unified Americans of all political persuasions to understand the cost of freedom, accept responsibility and renew love of country. We need to renew those memories and that unity in today’s divisive toxic political environment. The following is the column that was published Sept. 23, 2001.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO