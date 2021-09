The Lady Laker Volleyball team fell to Southwestern on Tuesday 3 sets to 1. Southwestern took the first set 25-19 but the Lady Lakers bounced back to take the second by a score of 25-20. However, Southwestern took the next two to pick up the win in the best of 5 by scores of 25-19 and 25-17.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO