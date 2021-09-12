Charles Davenport Jr.: Yes, our nation did see evil on 9/11
Twenty years later, the images are as haunting as ever. The passage of time does nothing to diminish the shock and disbelief of jet liners slamming into iconic buildings. The news footage remains as heartbreaking as it was two decades ago, when fellow citizens doomed to die were forced to choose the manner of their own demise: to be cremated alive by the inferno, or to leap from the heights of the World Trade Center.greensboro.com
