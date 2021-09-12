Charles Davenport Jr.: Yes, our nation did see evil on 9/11

September 11, 2001 is a day that will forever live in the minds of Americans.The day one of the strongest nations in the world stood still. The impacts the 9/11 Attacks had on the United States, both on individuals and as a nation, are innumerable. All aspects of American life were changed; from the way that we travel to the way that we walk on the street. The beacon of freedom in the world was paralyzed, and no one knew how it was going to recover.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO