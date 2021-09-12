Flight attendant remembers friend who died in 9/11

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Betty Ann Ong, an American Airlines flight attendant, was the first person to alert authorities that tragedy was about to unfold on Sept. 11, 2001.
She relayed vital information to a ground crew that led to the FAA closing airspace for the first time in history.
“Betty said to, ‘Ask for prayers; pray for us all’ and that she didn’t say, ‘Just pray for me,'” said Harry Ong Jr., Betty’s older brother. “She just cared for people and all the passengers.”
This Saturday will be the 20-year anniversary of one of the most devastating days in America’s history. To...
Comments / 0