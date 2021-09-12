CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vaccines

Flight attendant remembers friend who died in 9/11

siouxlandproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlight attendant remembers friend who died in 9/11.

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
CBS Boston

‘Journey’s End’: Paulie’s Push Reaches 9/11 Memorial In Honor Of The Flight Crews Who Died That Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Paul Veneto has arrived at Ground Zero. Known as the man pushing an airline beverage cart in honor of the flight crews who died on 9/11 for Paulie’s Push, Veneto arrived at the 9/11 Memorial at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. He announced his arrival on his Facebook page, saying simply, “Journey’s End.” The former United Airlines flight attendant had a scheduled day off on September 11th, 2001, and could only watch helplessly with the rest of the world in disbelief on that day twenty years ago. Many of the crew members who died on those flights were people he...
BOSTON, MA
siouxlandproud.com

Sioux City mom accused of throwing baby son, causing life-threatening injuries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A baby boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his mother allegedly threw him out of frustration. According to court documents, Avigahi Cheron, 20, was watching her baby boy, who is approximately 16-months old. After her baby would not stop crying, Cheron picked him up and threw him about six feet. The baby’s head struck the armrest of a chair and sustained a skull fracture.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#How Not To#Executive Order#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Shreveport Magazine

Confused elderly man in his 80s couldn’t pay his breakfast tab, so responding police officer paid it for him

Given the amount of criticism and scorn the police force has gotten in recent years – deserved or not – it’s easy to forget that a great deal of our men and women in blue are compassionate souls simply trying to make the world a better place. In an age where any interaction can be photo’d or filmed and then put online for the world to see, it almost feels like we’ve become accustomed to seeing police officers involved in incidences where they come off as aggressive, over-bearing individuals who bully and pressure others because they think they can get away with it.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Fertility doctor and clinic staff call patient to tell her she is expecting

A fertility doctor in California has a special way of telling his patients that their IVF treatment worked and they are expecting a baby. Heartwarming footage shows Dr Lawrence Werlin, 72, phoning a woman from his office with his clinic staff gathered around him. When the patient picks up, he counts to three, at which point he and his colleagues shout “you’re pregnant!” before clapping and cheering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Family Mourns Death of SF-Born Flight Attendant Who First Reported 9/11 Hijacking

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Betty Ann Ong, an American Airlines flight attendant, was the first person to alert authorities that tragedy was about to unfold on Sept. 11, 2001. She relayed vital information to a ground crew that led to the FAA closing airspace for the first time in history. “Betty said to, ‘Ask for prayers; pray for us all’ and that she didn’t say, ‘Just pray for me,'” said Harry Ong Jr., Betty’s older brother. “She just cared for people and all the passengers.” This Saturday will be the 20-year anniversary of one of the most devastating days in America’s history. To...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Pain Never Ebbs for Family of Betty Ong, Flight Attendant Who Made First 9/11 Alert

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Betty Ann Ong was flying from Boston to Los Angeles to meet her sister before heading off for a long-awaited vacation in Hawaii. But within minutes of takeoff, five hijackers on board had overtaken the cockpit and blasted mace into the cabin. Instead of heading southwest, the Boeing 767 turned toward New York City.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy